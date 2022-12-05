Valencia to double box throughput with massive MSC investment

The Spanish port of Valencia will get a fourth container terminal with Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), spending more than EUR1bn ($1.05bn) to develop the 5m teu facility to the north of existing box infrastructure.

The new container terminal project will have a surface area of some 137 ha and 1,970 m of berthing line and is being promoted as a green site, with all electricity coming from renewable sources and cold ironing on offer.

Last year the port handled 5.6m teu, overtaking Piraeus to become the busiest boxport in the Mediterranean.