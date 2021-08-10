Valenciaport to develop 2030 strategic plan

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has put out to tender the technical assistance for the preparation of the Valenciaport 2030 Strategic Plan – this will include a mid-term review in 2025, a joint proposal for Valenciaport and the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia, and a longer-term vision for 2050.

The five themes to be included within the strategic plan programme are: new business opportunities and technological development including traffic forecasts and the evolution of containers; energy transition, decarbonisation and the fight against climate change; digital transformation; innovation; and the port-city relationship.

The tender documents note that the plan will be aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the European Union’s Green Pact, and with the framework of the port system being designed by Puertos del Estado and in which Valenciaport is actively participating.

The base budget for the work programme is EUR713,565 ($1m) and the deadline for submitting tenders is the end of October 2021.