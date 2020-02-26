Valles orders aframax at Daehan

Having been pruning its fleet of elderly tonnage of late, Hong Kong’s Valles Steamship has decided to make a rare newbuild order.

Brokers report that the Koo family controlled owner has gone to Daehan in South Korea for a 115,000 dwt aframax. The ship will deliver next year and comes with a $52m price tag.

Valles, which exited dry bulk last year, is now a pure tanker player. Its current fleet on the water consists of seven aframaxes and three handy tankers. It also has a pair of tankers being built at Sumitomo in Japan.