Valles orders aframax at Daehan

February 26th, 2020 Asia, Greater China, Shipyards, Tankers 0 comments

Having been pruning its fleet of elderly tonnage of late, Hong Kong’s Valles Steamship has decided to make a rare newbuild order.

Brokers report that the Koo family controlled owner has gone to Daehan in South Korea for a 115,000 dwt aframax. The ship will deliver next year and comes with a $52m price tag.

Valles, which exited dry bulk last year, is now a pure tanker player. Its current fleet on the water consists of seven aframaxes and three handy tankers. It also has a pair of tankers being built at Sumitomo in Japan.

