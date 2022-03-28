Vallianz and Royal IHC team up for next generation SOV

Singapore-based Vallianz has joined forces with Dutch shipbuilder and designer Royal IHC for the design and construction of a next generation service operation vessel (SOV) to support the operations and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

Designed by Royal IHC, the battery hybrid SOV features advanced levels of integration and autonomy with high operational efficiency that will, according to Vallianz, make the vessel the first of its kind in the industry. The SOV has been designed to be ready for “true zero emission operations” by using a full battery offshore charging system and alternative fuels for propulsion without sacrificing operational functionality.

The vessel will be constructed at Vallianz’s shipyard in Batam, Indonesia and managed by Hamburg-based ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

“This project will serve as a springboard for Vallianz to advance our marine technology and capabilities, as well as strengthen our profile in the offshore windfarm industry. At the same time, it will allow Vallianz PT USP to further penetrate the Asia Pacific shipbuilding market where we have marked our entry into Taiwan with the award of newbuilding contracts last year,” said Darren Yeo, executive vice chairman of Vallianz.