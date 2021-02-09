AsiaEnvironmentPorts and Logistics

Vallianz and SeaTech form partnership to develop electric tugs

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 9, 2021
Singapore-based Vallianz Holdings has entered into a memorandum of understanding with SeaTech Solutions International to develop electric tugs.

The tugs, which are based on SeaTech’s EVT-60 design, will be powered by clean energy with an aim of zero carbon emission.

Upon completing development of the design, Vallianz intends to utilise the group’s shipyard Vallianz PT USP to begin preparation works for the construction of the tugs.

“Technology for electric vessels is available, and the real challenge is to develop a cost-effective total logistics solution. We target a CAPEX increase of only 20% with lower life cycle costs for this electric tug. The electric tug lends itself to digitalisation and future autonomous operations. We see this as the future of harbour tugs and we are delighted to bring this Technology to SEAsia,” said Govinder Chopra, Director of SeaTech.

“This strategic partnership marks Vallianz’s first step into the development of electric vessels, which demonstrates our aim to be among the leaders recognised for active reduction of carbon emissions in the marine industry. With the rise in demand for decarbonisation, coupled with the evolving digitised efficiency management systems for vessels, we foresee increasing requirements for electric vessels in the near future,” said Darren Yeo, executive vice chairman of Vallianz.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

