Vallianz yard to build first fully electric tug in Asia Pacific

Vallianz has cut steel on the very first all-electric harbour tug in the Asia Pacific region at its shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. The Singapore-based company has formed a strategic alliance with ship designer SeaTech, Canadian energy storage specialist Shift Clean Energy, and class society American Bureau of Shipping as part of the project.

Based on the E-Volt Electric Tug design by SeaTech, the vessel will be driven by a fully-classed electric battery system provided by Shift. This follows a recent memorandum of understanding between Vallianz and Shift to collaborate on vessels that require electrification solutions. Dubbed the e-tug, its battery design adheres to the ABS “Guide for Use of Lithium Batteries in the Marine and Offshore Industries” and the ABS “Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications”.

Measuring an overall length of about 24 m, the e-tug will be powered fully by a battery and equipped with azimuth propulsion. It will have a bollard pull in excess of 60 tonnes, with a service speed of over 12 knots, and sport a digitisation platform that should enable end-users to remotely monitor and optimise the vessel’s operational efficiency.

Darren Yeo, executive vice chairman of Vallianz, said: “As the first of its kind in Asia Pacific, the e-tug will yield environmental and economic benefits to the end-users, industry and community at large, in achieving their zero-emission environmental targets. We expect this e-tug to transform the way port operations are carried out. The operational e-tug will reduce at least 150 tons of NOx and 2,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually versus a conventional tug. This is equivalent to removing 500 typical passenger vehicles from the road.

“The e-tug will act as a showcase of our shipyard’s capabilities and clearly demonstrates Vallianz’s constant efforts to transform and innovate our business. We believe this will place the Group in a good position to capitalise on potential demand in a number of markets where there is growing interest in e-tugs such as Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.”