Valmont offloads offshore wind unit

US infrastructure services provider Valmont Industries has struck a deal with Denmark’s Euro Steel to sell its offshore wind business for an undisclosed sum.

The Denmark-based offshore wind business, known as Valmont SM, was acquired in 2014 and is expected to generate approximately $100m of revenue in fiscal 2022.

The New York-listed Valmont said it plans to use the net cash proceeds toward repayment of short-term borrowings.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.