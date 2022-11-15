AmericasEuropeOffshoreRenewables

Valmont offloads offshore wind unit

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Valmont SM

US infrastructure services provider Valmont Industries has struck a deal with Denmark’s Euro Steel to sell its offshore wind business for an undisclosed sum.

The Denmark-based offshore wind business, known as Valmont SM, was acquired in 2014 and is expected to generate approximately $100m of revenue in fiscal 2022.

The New York-listed Valmont said it plans to use the net cash proceeds toward repayment of short-term borrowings.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 16, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button