Van Oord and Kajima line up three offshore wind projects in Japan

Dutch marine construction company Van Oord and Japanese counterpart Kajima Corporation have been selected as the preferred balance of plant contractors for three offshore wind projects in Japan. The contract is Van Oord’s first of this size in Japan.

In December 2021, Japan’s government selected three consortiums, all led by Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Solutions, as the operators for three offshore wind power projects in Akita, northern Japan, and Chiba, near Tokyo.

These are the 391 MW wind farm near Choshi in Chiba, the 479 MW wind project off the coast of Noshiro, Mitane and Oga in Akita, and the 819 MW project off the coast of Yurihonjo in Akita. Yurihonjo will be the largest wind farm in Japan. Execution of this portfolio of projects will take place over several years and is expected to start in the second half of this decade.