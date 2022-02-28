EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Van Oord and Kajima line up three offshore wind projects in Japan

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 28, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Van Oord

Dutch marine construction company Van Oord and Japanese counterpart Kajima Corporation have been selected as the preferred balance of plant contractors for three offshore wind projects in Japan. The contract is Van Oord’s first of this size in Japan.

In December 2021, Japan’s government selected three consortiums, all led by Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Solutions, as the operators for three offshore wind power projects in Akita, northern Japan, and Chiba, near Tokyo.

These are the 391 MW wind farm near Choshi in Chiba, the 479 MW wind project off the coast of Noshiro, Mitane and Oga in Akita, and the 819 MW project off the coast of Yurihonjo in Akita. Yurihonjo will be the largest wind farm in Japan. Execution of this portfolio of projects will take place over several years and is expected to start in the second half of this decade.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 28, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button