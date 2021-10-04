Van Oord awarded contract on Shell’s field off Norway

Dutch offshore marine service group Van Oord has been awarded a contract on the Shell-operated Ormen Lange field for subsea rock installation services.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, is a continuation of earlier cooperation between Shell and Van Oord on the natural gas field in the Norwegian Sea some 120 km northwest of Kristiansund.

The project scope involves the seabed intervention works consisting of pre-lay structure foundations, pipeline and umbilical route preparation, as well as the post-lay rock installations for structure protection, pipeline and umbilical cover related to the new development of a wet gas subsea compression project.

Van Oord will utilise its flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes for the project, taking place at water depths between 850 and 1,100 m.

Powered by hydro-generated electricity, Ormen Lange is considered one of the lowest carbon intensity fields in Norway. Subsea 7 also recently secured a contract worth between $50m and $150m for a project at the Ormen Lange field.