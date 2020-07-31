Van Oord awarded Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm contract

Dutch offshore wind and dredging specialist Van Oord has been awarded a contract by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind farm.

Hollandse Kust (noord) will have an installed capacity of 759 MW, and with signed contracts in place, work will now start with plans to have the wind farm operational by 2023.

Van Oord’s work scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and transportation and installation of the wind turbines. Vessels used will include offshore installation vessels Aeolus, MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution as well as cable-laying vessel Nexus.

Arnoud Kuis, managing director of Van Oord Offshore Wind, commented: “We are very proud to be working together with Shell and Eneco as the Balance of Plant contractor for Hollandse Kust (noord). We can combine all our in-house knowledge and expertise for the construction of this offshore wind farm. Being part of this innovative project, Van Oord is again at the forefront of projects that contribute to the transition to renewable energy in the Netherlands.”