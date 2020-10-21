Van Oord buys into offshore wind farm developer

Dutch offshore marine service group Van Oord has become a shareholder in Saare Wind Energy following an agreement signed between the two parties.

Saare Wind Energy is now developing the Saaremaa offshore wind farm in Estonia and in January Saare and Van Oord agreed to cooperate on the wind farm project.

“The collaboration with Van Oord allows Saare Wind Energy to intensify the development process for this offshore wind farm, as financial support and knowledge are combined,” Van Oord said.

Van Oord currently has four wind farm installation vessels in its fleet.