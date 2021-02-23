Van Oord secures long-term offshore wind contract with Vanttenfall

Van Oord has been awarded a 4-year operations & maintenance (O&M) contract by Vattenfall.

Van Oord will provide jack-up and associated lifting services for main component exchanges across Vattenfall’s portfolio of offshore wind farms through its MPI Offshore organisation.

The contract includes planned and unplanned maintenance campaigns for approximately 600 Vattenfall wind turbine generators. The parties both have the option of extending the contract for another year.

“We are very proud that we have been selected by Vattenfall for this 4-year framework contract. This award builds upon what is already an excellent relationship between Vattenfall and Van Oord and fits right in with our strategic views of the market. We look forward to continuing to provide the level of service that Vattenfall have come to expect,” said Arnoud Kuis, managing director of Van Oord Offshore Wind .