Van Oord secures wind farm installation contract

Dutch offshore engineering contractor Van Oord has secured a contract from Ailes Marines for the installation and transportation of components for the offshore wind farm development in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, France.

Under the contract, Van Oord will transport and install the 62 jacket foundations and the foundation piles for the offshore substation.

The company will deploy its offshore installation vessel Aeolus for the offshore operations, which will start in 2021, and the vessel will also be assisted by a second vessel in 2022.

“The Saint-Brieuc project will be our first offshore wind project in France and I’m proud of our involvement. Especially since we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Iberdrola again. By taking on this offshore wind project, we are also contributing to the EU-wide renewable energy target of 32% by 2030,” said Pieter van Oord, CEO of Van Oord.