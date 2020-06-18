Van Oord to cull 500 employees

June 18th, 2020 Europe, Offshore, Operations 0 comments

Dutch marine service group Van Oord has announced that the company plans to cut around 500 employees from its global operations as part of its measures to adapt and restructure the organisation.

According to the company, market conditions in the company’s two main operating areas, dredging and offshore, are under pressure and it faces a decline in turnover and a deterioration of financial results.

Of the 500 employees to be laid off, 120 employees are in a collective redundancy plan in the Netherlands.

The company has requested the Works Council for advice and will start consultation with the Dutch unions.

“These are difficult measures for our company and employees. But we adapt to remain a healthy, innovative company that capitalises on the longer term potential of its markets,” the company said.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

