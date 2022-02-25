Vancouver to ban scrubber discharges

The Port of Vancouver will limit the discharge of scrubber wash water from next month.

As of March 1, ships that are anchored in the port or moored at a berth will be banned from discharging scrubber wash water.

A study commissioned by the port in 2019 that focused on the Burrard Inlet found discharge “could result in concentrations of metals that exceed thresholds set for the protection of aquatic life.”

The new restriction comes as Vancouver councillor Pete Fry has started a wider campaign to lobby provincial and federal governments to ban scrubber wash water discharges across Canada.