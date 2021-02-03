Vantage Drilling awarded new two-year contract by ONGC

Houston-based offshore driller Vantage Drilling International has been awarded a new two-year contract by India’s ONGG for 2010-built drillship Platinum Explorer .

The new contract will commence upon expiry of the drillship’s existing contract with ONGC in the second quarter of 2021.

Vantage says the contract is worth around $109m, exclusive of service tax.

Ihab Toma, the CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented, “We are very pleased to receive this award from ONGC. We have been working successfully with the Platinum Explorer for ONGC since the rig was built in 2010 and have built a first-class operation in India with them. We look forward to this program and continuing to provide our esteemed client another safe and successful campaign.”

Vantage Drilling currently has a fleet of two drillships and five jackup rigs, having recently sold the 2012-built Titanium Explorer for demolition in South Africa.