Vantage Drilling seals Indonesia jackup rig deals with Kufpec and Medco Energi

Houston-based offshore driller Vantage Drilling has added over 200 days to its backlog, securing new contracts for its 2007-built jackup Soehanah (Pearl Driller) in Indonesia.

The rig, which recently returned to work in Indonesia with Harbour Energy, has been awarded a 90-days contract with Kufpec and further work for Medco Energi for 120 days, including options. Financial details have not been disclosed, but analysts suggest the combined value of the two contracts is around $13m.

The first contract will commence after the rig delivers its campaign for Harbour and last until the end of this year. The Medco deal will start in Q2 2022, and the company is said to be in talks to secure additional work between the two contracts.

The driller also firmed up deals Splash reported in May for two of its jackups offshore Qatar, starting in the first quarter of 2022. The jackups Aquamarine Driller and Sapphire Driller, which commenced their new contracts in Malaysia and Equatorial Guinea, respectively, will work for NOC on a three-year firm contract, which comes with two one-year options.

Vantage Drilling reported a backlog of $380m at the end of July, with six of the company’s seven rigs working.