Vantage Drilling seals jackup deal with Eni

Houston-headquartered Vantage Drilling International has entered into a contract with Eni Montenegro for 2009-built jackup rig Topaz Driller .

The rig will perform drilling services offshore Montenegro for a period of 180 days.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this contract with our client Eni for the Topaz Driller in Montenegro. Securing this contract during these challenging times demonstrates that Vantage, with its high-specification rigs and experienced crews, is a leader in safety and operational performance. We look forward to commencing work for our esteemed client during Q1 2021.”

Vantage has a fleet of three drillships and five jackup rigs.