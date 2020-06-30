AmericasEuropeOffshore

Vantage Drilling seals jackup deal with Eni

Grant Rowles July 1, 2020
Houston-headquartered Vantage Drilling International has entered into a contract with Eni Montenegro for  2009-built jackup rig Topaz Driller.

The rig will perform drilling services offshore Montenegro for a period of 180 days.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage, commented, “We are very pleased to announce this contract with our client Eni for the Topaz Driller in Montenegro. Securing this contract during these challenging times demonstrates that Vantage, with its high-specification rigs and experienced crews, is a leader in safety and operational performance. We look forward to commencing work for our esteemed client during Q1 2021.” 

Vantage has a fleet of three drillships and five jackup rigs. 

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

