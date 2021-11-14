Vantage Drilling secures jackup deal in Indonesia

Houston-based offshore driller Vantage Drilling has secured a letter of intent for its 2007-built jackup Soehanah (Pearl Driller) with an undisclosed operator for work offshore Indonesia.

If firmed up, the deal should largely close the small gap that has existed on the rig’s drilling programme for early 2022, the company said in its earnings call.

The rig was awarded earlier this year with a 90-days contract by Kufpec and further work for Medco Energi for 120 days, including options.

The first contract was scheduled to commence after the rig delivers its campaign for Harbour and last until the end of this year. The Medco deal will start in Q2 next year.