Vantage Drilling takes Aquadrill semisub under management

Houston-headquartered offshore driller Vantage Drilling has agreed with rig owner Aquadrill, formerly Seadrill Partners, to manage, reactivate and market the 2009-built ultra deep water and harsh environment semisubmersible, Aquarius .

Vantage Drilling commenced managing Aquadrill’s fleet in May last year, and has since assisted in the recycling and repurposing of two units, contracted the drillship Capella with Premier and Repsol in Indonesia, and is actively bidding the 2008-built drillship Polaris and now the Aquarius.

Aquadrill owns 11 offshore drilling units consisting of four drillships, four semis and three tender assist drilling units under management by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Energy Drilling, Seadrill, Vantage and Odfjell Drilling, who previously managed the Aquarius.