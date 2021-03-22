Vantage Drilling to manage two drillships and two semi-subs for Seadrill Partners

Houston-headquartered offshore driller Vantage Drilling International has entered into an agreement with Seadrill Partners which will see Vantage will provide operating, management and marketing services to Seadrill Partners.

The agreement relates to drillships West Polaris and West Capella, as well as semi-submersible rigs West Leo and West Sirius.

Seadrill Partners is currently being reorganised after filing for chapter 11 in December 2020. The agreement was approved by the bankruptcy court on Thursday.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented, “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Seadrill Partners to manage, operate and market certain of their deepwater floaters. This agreement is a testament to the confidence that owners and customers place in Vantage. We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Seadrill Partners and intend to leverage our management platform to bring first-class operational performance and efficiency to our client’s fleet. We take very seriously the trust Seadrill Partners have placed in Vantage and we look forward to putting their rigs to work in the most safe and efficient manner, while leveraging the stellar track record of these deepwater floaters.”