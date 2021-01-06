Vår Energi appoints new CEO

Norwegian offshore oil and gas operator Vår Energi has appointed Torger Rød as the company’s new CEO, replacing Kristin Kragseth who is leaving to head up state-owned Petoro.

Rød joins from Equinor, where has has spent the last 22 years most recently as the Head of Safety and Security.

Philip Hemmens, chairman of Vår Energi, said: “I am delighted that Torger has agreed to be our new CEO: he has the energy, leadership skills and experience to ensure that Vår Energi reaches its objectives in the current challenging environment. I would like to thank Kristin Kragseth for her invaluable contribution in establishing Vår Energi on the NCS and I wish her every success in her new role in Petoro.”

Vår Energi is 69.6% owned by Italy’s Eni and 30.4% by private equity investor HitecVision.