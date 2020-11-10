Var Energi brings in PSV pair

Norway’s Var Energi has announced that the company has chartered in platform supply vessels Olympic Energy and Troms Sirius to support its operations in the North Sea.

The two vessels are owned by Olympic Subsea and Tidewater respectively.

According to Var Energi, both vessels have green features and the initiative is part of the company’s strategy for sustainability, where it is important to choose suppliers with solutions that can reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

“We are constantly working to reduce our footprint, so we were extra happy when Olympic Energy became available. The supply vessel is one of the cleanest vessels in operation on the shelf and helps us move closer to a more environmentally friendly oil and gas production in the North Sea,” said Eivind Espe, operations support manager at Vår Energi.

Olympic Energy can run on LNG and also has a battery pack of onboard. Troms Sirius currently uses traditional fuel but will be upgraded to be able to be connected to shore power during quay stays.

The vessels will operate between the Balder field in the North Sea and Dusavik quay, north of Stavanger. Troms Sirius will commence late November 2020, and Olympic Energy in February 2021.