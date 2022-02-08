Vattenfall enters Norwegian offshore wind race

Swedish energy player Vattenfall has formed a joint venture company with Norwegian company Seagust to bid for offshore wind areas in Norway’s upcoming licensing rounds.

The joint venture, which represents Vattenfall’s entry into the Norwegian wind market, intends to bid on licenses in both the Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II areas in the North Sea.

Helene Biström, head of BA Wind Vattenfall, said: “Norway is an attractive market to us with huge wind resources and we are delighted to see the growing support from the Norwegian government. This joint venture offers us a great chance to deliver affordable energy to industry and customers in line with our goal to enable a fossil-free living within one generation.”

The Norwegian government has announced plans to build up to 4.5 GW of both floating and bottom-fixed wind turbines, and the licensing rounds are expected to take place in 2022.