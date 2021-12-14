Vattenfall gets green light for Norfolk Boreas wind farm

Planning consent has been awarded for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas wind farm, which could produce enough electricity to power almost 2m UK homes.

According to Vattenfall, the wind farm will bring significant community and skills investment directly into Norfolk. Work will begin to engage with the supply chain to prepare for construction, which is expected to begin in 2023.

Norfolk Boreas, which is part of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, has been designed to use a coordinated grid connection. Using the very latest technology means that 4X1.5 m wide cable duct trenches will transport all the electricity produced by both projects. A phased approach to construction will also see cable works completed in short sections along the cable route, with the land quickly restored to minimise local and environmental impacts.

The Norfolk Zone includes plans for more than £15m ($20m) in direct community funding to Norfolk as well as a skills investment package that will support local institutions to upskill the next generation to take advantage of the wide range of opportunities in the industry. The project will also unlock supply chain opportunities across a wide range of sectors – from construction through to operation, and high tech sectors such as Artificial Intelligence and Digitalisation.

Danielle Lane, country manager for Vattenfall, said: “This announcement and decision is a multi billion pound boost to the UK’s climate change progress, and keeps the East of England at the forefront of the green energy revolution. There will be a wealth of supply chain opportunities for companies, as well high skilled green jobs, coming directly to Norfolk. This project, alongside its sister project Norfolk Vanguard will be a world leading example of what well-coordinated energy delivery looks like, whilst making sure that low cost renewable energy is produced for UK consumers.”