Vattenfall moves to develop 980 MW offshore wind farm in Germany

Vattenfall has exercised its right to develop an offshore wind project in the N-7.2 zone in the German North Sea.

German developer RWE won the tender to develop a wind farm earlier but Vattenfall held the step-in rights for the N-7.2 zone and has now informed the German authority that it is exercising its option, thereby obtaining the right to develop and construct the wind farm.

Following a final investment decision by the Swedish developer, the wind farm could be connected to the German electricity grid sometime in 2027. Fully developed, it would have an output of 980 MW with annual generation corresponding to the consumption of more than 1m German households.

“This is an important milestone for us in Germany as the government aims to increase generation of electricity from offshore wind to 30 gigawatts by 2030. Vattenfall strives to contribute to this goal through this and other potential projects. Rapid expansion of renewable energy is key to permanently reducing Germany’s dependence on fossil fuels,” said Catrin Jung, head of offshore wind at Vattenfall.

The N-7.2 wind power project was originally developed under the name “Global Tech II” by a consortium led by Strabag. Vattenfall acquired the project in 2016, but when a new offshore wind tendering system was put into place, the area was auctioned out again.

The project is located 85 km off the island of Borkum on the German North Sea coast. In Germany, Vattenfall operates the DanTysk and Sandbank wind farms.