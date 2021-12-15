Vattenfall presses ahead with Vesterhav wind farms off Denmark

Sweden’s Vattenfall has taken the final investment decision for Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord, adding 344 MW of offshore wind capacity to the Danish energy system towards 2023.

With the final investment decision at a value of €769m, Vattenfall and its suppliers will initiate the last stage of the development of the two offshore wind farms that will cover the annual consumption of more than 350,000 Danish households.

“We are entering the final phase of the project together with a group of strong suppliers in order to finish the wind farm by 2023. The decision is a sign of our commitment to the green transition in Denmark and Vattenfall’s contribution to the offshore wind industry and local job creation,” said Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall.

After recently inaugurating Kriegers Flak and Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farms, the Vesterhav projects mark the third major project in a row for Vattenfall in Denmark. The projects are the only state-tendered offshore wind farms to be constructed in Denmark between today and the commissioning of Thor Offshore Wind Farm in 2027.

Vattenfall said it plans to establish a new service facility in the Port of Hvide Sande, which will service both Vesterhav Syd and Nord and Horns Rev 3. Project contractors include Siemens Gamesa for wind turbines, Jan de Nul for turbine installation, Bladt Industries and EEW for foundation manufacturing, DEME for foundation installation, Hellenic for cable manufacturing and Asso for cable installation.