Vattenfall takes over two Danish open door offshore wind projects

Sweden’s Vattenfall has picked up a pair of offshore wind projects in Danish waters being developed under the country’s “open door” scheme.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 765 MW, were initially introduced by the Anker Development joint venture between Green Nest Partner and Peak Wind.

The first development involves a 450 MW project located around 5 km off Hanstholm in northern Denmark’s North Jutland region, while a smaller project of 315 MW capacity sits some 8 km off the Djursland peninsula.

Denmark’s open door scheme was suspended in February under suspicion that permits issued under the procedure could be in breach of EU rules. Vattenfall said it would continue the development with the original developers, and provided that the permitting process is resumed, the two offshore wind farms could be installed well before 2030.

The wind farms would add to Vattenfall’s portfolio along the Jutland coast, where the company is building the 344 MW Vesterhav Syd and Nord.