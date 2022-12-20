Vattenfall to build Finland’s first large offshore wind farm

Sweden’s Vattenfall has partnered with Finnish state-owned enterprise Metsähallitus to build and operate Finland’s first major offshore wind farm. The project, located at Korsnäs off the Finnish west coast, will have a capacity of 1.3 GW and a potential annual production of 5 TWh.

Vattenfall was selected in the first of a number of international offshore wind tenders to be carried out by Metsähallitus, which manages the land and water areas of the Finnish state, that looks to reach net zero emissions by 2035.

The investment has been estimated at €2bn ($2.1bn) to €3bn ($3.2bn) with power expected in the early 2030s. Once complete, the wind farm will produce renewable energy equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 2m apartment homes or the annual consumption of around 250,000 electricity-heated individual houses in Finland, Vattenfall said.