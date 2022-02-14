ContainersEuropeShipyards

Vega Reederei makes quick profit on boxship newbuildings in resale deal with CMA CGM

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 14, 2022
Vega Reederei has almost doubled its money on the resale of four containerships to French liner CMA CGM, currently under construction at China’s Yangfan Group. 

According to London-based Braemar ACM, the German owner has gained about $44.5m for each of the 1,900 teu ships, resulting in an $86m profit for the quartet.

The Hamburg-based company booked four newbuildings at Yangfan in May last year for a reported price of $23m. The vessels were scheduled for delivery in Q4 2022 and early 2023. 

