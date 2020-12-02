Vega Reederei teams with Indian shipmanager

German owner Vega Reederei has teamed with a recently formed Indian shipmanager to create a new shipmanagement venture with grand aims of building up a fleet of up to 85 ships in the coming 12 months.

Vega Reederei is working with Su-Nav Marine Group, a Chennai-based manager founded earlier this year by ex-V.Ships executive Sachit Sahoonja.

The new venture is targeting institutional investors and owners of container, bulk and tanker vessels as it builds its nascent business.

“The goal is to offer these customers a competitive pricing model with the advantage of a highly personalized service between two partners with complementary perspectives,” the two companies stated in a release.

The two entities manage a combined fleet of 35 vessels and aim to bag another 50 ships in the next 12 months.

“Customers can expect a full-service including access to the groups own crewing from India, Philippines, China and Poland, cloud based fleet management providing state-of-the-art transparent and real time reporting and above all a 24/7 management alignment with short decision making processes,” the pair claimed.