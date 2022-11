Offshore drilling unit of Malaysia’s Velesto Energy has secured a new contract with Hess for the provision of integrated rig, drilling and completion services.

The contract, worth around $135m, will see Velesto support Hess’ 2022 to 2024 North Malay Basin full field development campaign.

The 2014-built jackup rig Naga 5 will be utilised for work on 14 wells starting in the fourth quarter of this year.