Velesto Energy subsidiary Velesto Drilling has been awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips Sarawak and ConocoPhillips Sarawak Oil for jackup rig Naga 7 .

The contract will commence during the first half of 2021, and is for the drilling of up to three weeks. The value of the deal is $8m.

Earlier this month, Velesto was awarded a contract by Petronas for two of its jackup rigs, Naga 2 and Naga 5.

Velesto Energy, formerly known as UMW Oil & Gas, owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs.