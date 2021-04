Velesto Energy’s Velesto Drilling has been awarded a contract by Sarawak Shell and Sabah Shell Petroleum for the provision of jackup rig Naga 4 .

The contract is for seven wells and has an estimated contract value of $17.68m.

Velesto Energy, formerly known as UMW Oil & Gas, owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs. Last month, the company was awarded contracts by both ConocoPhillips and Petronas.