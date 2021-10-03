Velesto seals Petronas jackup deal

Offshore drilling unit of Malaysia’s Velesto Energy has secured a letter of award from compatriot upstream company Petronas Carigali for the provision of jackup drilling rig services.

The deal will see the 2009-built premium jackup rig Naga 2 assigned to drill five wells from December this year.

The contract is worth around $12.4m and Petronas has an option to extend the deal by up to two wells.

Petronas previously hired the rig in March for a three-well drilling campaign. Velesto owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs.