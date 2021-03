Malaysia’s Velesto Energy has been awarded deals by Petronas for the provision of jackup drilling rigs Naga 2 and Naga 5.

The 2009-built Naga 2 will drill three wells firm, with commencement scheduled between May 15 and June 15. The 2014-built Naga 5 will drill one well firm, commencing between April 1 and April 14, with two one-well options available.

The two deals are worth a total of around $20.76m.

Velesto Energy, formerly known as UMW Oil & Gas, owns a fleet of seven jackup rigs.