Velesto secures two-year drilling contract with Petronas

Offshore drilling unit of Malaysia’s Velesto Energy has secured a new contract with compatriot upstream company Petronas Carigali for the provision of jackup drilling rig services.

The contract, with an undisclosed value, is set to commence in the first quarter of 2022. The deal comes with two one-year extension options and will see Velesto Drilling provide six of its jackups as called out by Petronas, subject to the rig availability.

The jackups include Naga 2, Naga 3, Naga 4, Naga 5, Naga 6 and Naga 8. Last year, Petronas hired the 2009-built premium jackup Naga 2 to drill five wells from December in a contract worth around $12.4m.