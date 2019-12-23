Velos Tankers snaps up another MOL LR1 tanker

December 23rd, 2019 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Velos Tankers, set up by Paschalis Diamantides, has continued to pick up vessels in the secondhand market at pace since making its first acquisition in August.

According to multiple brokers, Velos has acquired 2007-built LR1 Grace Victoria from Japan’s MOL for a price of $15.25m. The price is slightly above the VesselsValues market value of $14.7m.

Velos has been busy growing its tanker fleet since debuting in August and currently has four vessels in its fleet. The Grace Victoria is its second deal with MOL, having acquired sister vessel Breezy Victoria (renamed Velos Ruby) in August for $13.5m.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

