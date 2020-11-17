AsiaOperations

Venkatraman Sheshashayee returns to maritime

A well-known name in Singapore shipping circles has been enticed back into the sector.

Venkatraman Sheshashayee, former head of Jaya Holdings and Micyln Express Offshore, has been appointed acting CEO at local ship supplier AMOS replacing Dan Tan Song Boon who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Since quitting the OSV scene in 2018, Sheshashayee has mainly focused on developing a career advice platform, which saw him write a series of articles published on Splash.

AMOS was founded in 1974 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2012.

