Vestas awards wind turbine installation contract to Fred Olsen Windcarrier

Fred Olsen Windcarrier has been awarded a contract by Vestas for the transportation and installation of wind turbines at the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

The installation works of 50 Vestas 9.5 MW turbines will commence in 2024 using the 2012-built jackup installation vessel Blue Tern .

Dennis Mordhorst, head of marine operations and vessel management, Vestas, commented: “Our collaboration with FOWIC goes back for years and this contract award emphasizes once again our strong partnership. FOWIC brings their proven offshore wind expertise and a highly capable vessel to the Baltic Eagle site and we look forward to a safe and successful project execution.”

The Baltic Eagle award is one of the three contracts announced earlier in May this year.

The 476 MW wind farm is Iberdrola’s second major project in the Baltic, which will supply renewable energy to 460,000 households.