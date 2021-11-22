Vestas flags cybersecurity incident

Wind turbine manufacturing giant Vestas has been hit by a cybersecurity incident which has led to the shutdown of its IT systems across multiple business units and locations.

The incident occurred on November 19, with the company warning that the shutdown may affect customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

“We are working together with our internal and external partners to contain the issue fully and recover our systems,” the Aarhus-based OEM said in a statement on Saturday.

In an update on Monday, Vestas said that preliminary findings indicate that the incident has impacted parts of its internal IT infrastructure and that data has been compromised. The work and investigation are still ongoing.

The company added that there is no indication that the incident has impacted third party operations, including customer and supply chain operations. “Vestas’ manufacturing, construction and service teams have been able to continue operations, although several operational IT systems have been shut down as a precaution. Vestas has already initiated a gradual and controlled reopening of all IT systems.”

Vestas earlier this month assigned Maersk to handle all of its containerised transport in a move aimed at solving its supply chain disruptions.