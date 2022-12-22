Vestas taps NOS methanol-powered CTVs

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has joined forces with crew transfer vessel (CTV) operator Northern Offshore Services (NOS) to explore how the world’s first methanol-powered CTV can help reduce carbon emissions from offshore service operations.

The CTV, provided and developed by N-O-S, will be powered by a dual-fuel solution, capable of being powered by methanol, but also able to fall back on marine gas oil if methanol is not available.

The vessel will be deployed in Vestas’ service operations at the Arcadis Ost site in the German Baltic Sea, owned by Parkwind in 2023. NOS said its CTV holds the potential to reduce carbon emissions by 70% in comparison to a traditional vessel, which will be validated during a five-year charter.

As part of its journey towards becoming carbon neutral by 2030, without the use of offsets, Vestas also partnered with Windcat Workboats, part of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) earlier this year in launching a pilot program for the world’s first hydrogen-powered CTVs.