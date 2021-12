Norway’s Vestland Offshore has announced a contract award for the 1994-built survey vessel Oceanic Champion .

The vessel has been deployed in the Red Sea to provide seismic services to an undisclosed tier 1 client.

The contract commenced in November with an estimated duration of 3 months, plus mobilisation time.

Vestland officially took the Oceanic Champion on management in 2019 after it previously worked as a 12 streamer vessel in Brazil.