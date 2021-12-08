Vietnam Maritime reenters overseas trades

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), the flagship carrier of Vietnam, formerly called Vinalines, has reentered overseas trades, following many years of restructuring.

According to Alphaliner, the Vietnamese company has recently introduced a direct service connecting northern and southern Vietnam with Peninsular Malaysia and eastern India via a cooperation with Gold Star Line’s GKC service.

The slightly-revised four-week GKC service now connects Haiphong, Ho Chi Minh City, Port Klang, Kolkatta, Port Klang and Haiphong using two 1,000 teu class ships.

VIMC presently serves the Vietnam domestic market through its subsidiary Bien Dong and affiliated company VOSCO.