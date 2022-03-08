AsiaContainers

Vietnam readies to give China some competition in container manufacturing

Sam Chambers March 8, 2022
Vietnam is giving the world a non-Chinese outlet for new containers.

Steelmaker Hoa Phat Group is developing a container factory in southern Vung Tau province. The site should be up and running by the final quarter of this year using Hoa Phat’s own steel with an annual capacity of 500,000 teu.

Two South Korean firms – Seojin Systems and Ace Engineering – are also constructing a container factory in Haiphong in the north of Vietnam, due to go into operation later this year.

Chinese factories now account for more than 96% of the world’s dry cargo containers and 100% of the world’s refrigerated containers.

Sam Chambers March 8, 2022
