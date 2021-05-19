Vietnam to house novel offshore LNG terminal

Stena Power & LNG Solutions has been awarded a contract by Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) for usage of Stena’s jettyless LNG transfer and regasification solutions.

DOE will employ Stena’s jettyless floating terminal (JFT) and self-installing regas platform (SRP) to assist in providing energy to the 3200 MW power plant project to be located at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam. The JFT and SRP will be located approximately 40km off the Vietnam shoreline.

Bobby Quintos, managing director of DOE, said that by putting the LNG receiving terminal offshore, it will minimise the project’s impact on land and on the coastline of Bac Lieu, a province full of shrimp farms, mangroves and salt beds.