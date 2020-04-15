Vietnamese stock up on handies

Older bulkers are still popular with Southeast Asian buyers. Tan Binh, a fast growing shipowner from Vietnam, has emerged as the taker of one of NYK Bulk & Projects oldest bulkers, adding the 15-year-old 31,900 dwt bulker Lodestar Princess for $6m and renaming the ship Tan Binh 259 .

A separate deal reported this week was done by another growing Vietnamese owner, Viet Thuan Transport. This owner has reportedly added its first bulker in 2020, taking the 10-year-old 32,700 dwt Pacific Legend from South Korea’s Doriko, also for $6m.