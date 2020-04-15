Vietnamese stock up on handies

Vietnamese stock up on handies

April 16th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Older bulkers are still popular with Southeast Asian buyers. Tan Binh, a fast growing shipowner from Vietnam, has emerged as the taker of one of NYK Bulk & Projects oldest bulkers, adding the 15-year-old 31,900 dwt bulker Lodestar Princess for $6m and renaming the ship Tan Binh 259.

A separate deal reported this week was done by another growing Vietnamese owner, Viet Thuan Transport. This owner has reportedly added its first bulker in 2020, taking the 10-year-old 32,700 dwt Pacific Legend from South Korea’s Doriko, also for $6m.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

