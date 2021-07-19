AsiaFinance and Insurance

Vijay Kamath reunites with Philip Clausius

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 19, 2021
0 24 Less than a minute

Vijay Kamath is teaming up once again with his old boss, Philip Clausius.

Kamath, who worked with Clausius at FSL Asset Management in Singapore, has just been appointed as head of South, Southeast Asia and the Middle East at Transport Capital, the investment management and financial advisory firm.

On the appointment of Kamath, a well known face in Singapore shipping circles, Clausius, the founder and managing partner at Transport Capital, said: “This is a people business, and we will continue to grow our team opportunistically; if and when we feel that professionals can provide complementary skills, experience or reach.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 19, 2021
0 24 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button