Vijay Kamath reunites with Philip Clausius

Vijay Kamath is teaming up once again with his old boss, Philip Clausius.

Kamath, who worked with Clausius at FSL Asset Management in Singapore, has just been appointed as head of South, Southeast Asia and the Middle East at Transport Capital, the investment management and financial advisory firm.

On the appointment of Kamath, a well known face in Singapore shipping circles, Clausius, the founder and managing partner at Transport Capital, said: “This is a people business, and we will continue to grow our team opportunistically; if and when we feel that professionals can provide complementary skills, experience or reach.”