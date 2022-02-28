Viking Supply Ships could lose Russian AHTS deal

Viking Supply Ships said its deal for four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels announced earlier this month could be terminated or postponed due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Christen Sveaas-controlled OSV operator confirmed that the contract is for a Russian client and that the work scope is to take place within Russian waters.

“Viking does at this point not have information that the contract is subject to sanctions, but acknowledges that the situation is unclear and rapidly changing, however, Viking considers it to be very likely that the contract will be canceled or postponed,” the company said in a statement.

The contract is for the summer seasons of 2022 and 2023, with an option for 2024. It covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated value for the fixed days, including mobilisation and demobilisation is around $21.1m.