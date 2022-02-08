EuropeOffshore

Viking Supply Ships seals fresh deal for AHTS fleet

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 9, 2022
Viking Supply Ships

Viking Supply Ships (VSS) has won a contract with an undisclosed construction company for its four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The vessels will assist in a major industrial project in a harsh environment region in the summers of 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend operation to 2024.

The contract covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated contract value for the fixed days, including mobilisation and demobilisation is €18.5m ($21.1m).

The VSS fleet comprises four high-ice-classed AHTS and two modern platform supply vessels (PSVs). The company also has five Swedish state owned ice-breakers under operational management.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

