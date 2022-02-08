Viking Supply Ships seals fresh deal for AHTS fleet

Viking Supply Ships (VSS) has won a contract with an undisclosed construction company for its four anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

The vessels will assist in a major industrial project in a harsh environment region in the summers of 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend operation to 2024.

The contract covers 240 fixed days and up to 660 optional days. The estimated contract value for the fixed days, including mobilisation and demobilisation is €18.5m ($21.1m).

The VSS fleet comprises four high-ice-classed AHTS and two modern platform supply vessels (PSVs). The company also has five Swedish state owned ice-breakers under operational management.